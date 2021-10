A man was struck and killed by a Weslaco city vehicle just west of the Hidalgo County jail Monday morning.

A news release from the city of Edinburg says a Weslaco Fire Department non-emergency vehicle was traveling west on El Cibolo Road at around 6 a.m. when the man darted across the road and was hit. His name isn’t yet being released but officials say he had just been released from the nearby Hidalgo County jail.