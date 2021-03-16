Weslaco ISD To Install Virus-Fighting Air Filtrators

Another Rio Grande Valley school district has purchased high-efficiency air filtration units that experts say can destroy the coronavirus. The Weslaco ISD will spend $1.7 million for 1,100 air filtration units, which will be installed starting next month.

The Weslaco ISD is at least the third school school district in the Valley to install air purification systems, along with the McAllen and Raymondville school districts. Those two districts, however, purchased ionization-based units, which experts say attack finer particles in the air. Both types of systems, however, have been shown to almost completely eliminate the coronavirus and other viral and bacterial contaminants.