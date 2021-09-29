Weslaco Man Killed By Unhitched Trailer, Second Driver Sought

Authorities are working to turn up a driver who caused a wreck that killed a Weslaco man in Kingsville.

Kingsville police say the person was driving a pickup truck that was pulling a trailer and was heading north on Highway 77 Tuesday afternoon, when the trailer came loose. It traveled across the median into the southbound lanes and smashed into another pickup truck, driven by the Weslaco man, 46-year-old Jonathan Limas. His truck then slammed into a highway barrier, flipped over, and rolled. Limas was killed.

Witnesses say the other driver stopped briefly but then sped away from the scene.