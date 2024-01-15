Weslaco Man Sentenced For Infant Son’s 2019 Murder

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A 35-year prison sentence has been handed to a Weslaco man stemming from the death of his 3-month-old son almost four years ago.

The McAllen Monitor reports the punishment was part of a plea bargain in which 29-year-old Diego Rangel Martinez pleaded guilty to a charge of murder. Martinez had originally been indicted on the more serious charge of capital murder and for injury to a child. Those charges were dropped.

Martinez had been arrested February 22nd 2019, two days after police were called to Knapp Medical Center about an unresponsive infant. The baby was then airlifted to a San Antonio hospital where he died of his injuries.