Weslaco Police Investigate Death Of Man Who Ran From Officers

Investigators are looking into the death of a man who ran from police officers and then fell into a ditch behind a shopping plaza.

Weslaco police say 28-year-old Louie De Los Santos died early Tuesday after being taken to a local hospital. Officers tried to detain De Los Santos after determining that he might be under the influence. He ran from the officers and fell into a ditch behind the plaza in the 24-hundred block of North International Boulevard.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation of De Los Santos’ death.

