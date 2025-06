Police are searching for a car chase suspect who evaded arrest in Weslaco. Officers attempted to stop 38-year-old Jose Medrano near Frontage Road and Westgate Drive but he refused to pull over.

The chase ended near Hernandez Street and Goolie Road in Donna, but Medrano was able to escape on foot. Investigators say Medrano was wanted for unauthorized use of a vehicle and now also faces a charge of evading arrest.