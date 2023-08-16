Weslaco School Board Okays $160 Million Bond Measure For November Ballot

There will be a local school bond measure on this November’s ballot. Weslaco school trustees have approved a 160 million dollar bond election to fund numerous campus facility and infrastructure improvements across the district.

The measure will appear as three propositions, with 140 million dollars contained in Proposition A for security upgrades as well as roofing and air conditioning fixes. Proposition B has 10 million dollars for expanding the fine arts program. Proposition C has 10 million dollars for athletics – stadium improvements, a remodeling of the fieldhouse, and resurfacing running tracks and tennis courts.

Weslaco schools Superintendent Dr. Richard Rivera promises the bond issue would not result in a tax increase. The election is November 7th.