Weslaco Woman Charged In April Drunk Driving Death Of Husband

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Weslaco woman has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in the suspected drunk driving death of her husband more than two months ago.

46-year-old Melissa Fay Flores was booked on the charge this week in connection with a 2-vehicle wreck near Elsa the early morning of April 22nd.

Elsa firefighters had to extract both Flores and her husband from their overturned Dodge Avenger, both were rushed to the hospital, where 51-year-old Larry Cruz Flores was pronounced dead. Authorities later determined that Melissa Flores was intoxicated.