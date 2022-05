The Texas DPS continues to look into the circumstances of an accident that claimed the life of a Weslaco woman over the holiday weekend.

37-year-old Minerva Hinojosa was walking north along FM 1015 near Rancho Toluca Road in Progreso Lakes before dawn Sunday morning when she was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver stopped and called for help but the DPS says Hinojosa had been killed by the impact.