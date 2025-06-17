Wesley Hunt May Also Challenge Cornyn For US Senate Seat

There may soon be a third candidate in the race for US Senator John Cornyn’s seat. The Republican incumbent is already facing a challenge from Attorney General Ken Paxton in the GOP primary next March.

Cornyn is trailing Paxton by double digits in some polls, but Paxton’s history of being indicted and impeached has some establishment GOP groups worried he may lose the election.

US Representative Wesley Hunt of Houston looks like he may enter the race. Hunt is a pro-Trump military veteran, and he’s African-American, so he may appeal to the growing numbers of black Republicans.