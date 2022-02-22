West Hits Back With Sanctions As Russia Pushes Into Ukraine

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, left, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, second left, facing with German Foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, second right, and Italian Foreign minister Luigi Di Maio, attend a meeting before phone call with their other G7 counterparts at Quai d'Orsay foreign ministry, in Paris, France, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. This call comes ahead a meeting later today between the European Union foreign ministers to decide what sanctions to impose over Russia's decision to recognize two separatist regions in southeast Ukraine, the EU's top diplomat said. (AP Photo/Michel Euler/Pool)

(AP) — The U.S. and all 27 European Union member nations are ordering initial penalties targeting Russian officials over their actions in Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced sanctions of Russian financial institutions and oligarchs on Tuesday for what he called “the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.” And EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said a package approved by member nations would affect members of Russia’s lower house of parliament and other individuals involved in approving the deployment of Russian troops to separatist-held regions of eastern Ukraine.

Germany announced it would halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia — a massive, lucrative deal long sought by Moscow.