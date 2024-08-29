West Nile, Dengue Confirmed In Hidalgo County, Believed To Be Travel-Related

tory by TIM SULLIVAN

Cases of both West Nile virus and dengue have been confirmed in Hidalgo County. County health officials say three people have been found to be infected with West Nile and four people with dengue.

Officials believe all of the patients came into the county from other areas and that there have not yet been any local infections. Both diseases are spread by mosquitoes but the county adds no pools of mosquitoes that are being trapped have tested positive for West Nile or dengue.

Still, local health officials are urging residents to take measures to keep from being bitten, such as getting rid of standing water on your property, wearing a long-sleeved shirt and long pants when outside, and putting a mosquito repellant on your skin, especially after dusk.