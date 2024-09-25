Possible West Nile Virus Cases In Cameron County

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The Cameron County Public Health Department is investigating two possible cases of West Nile virus.

Department officials say test samples have been sent to the state which will make the determination and also determine if the patients were infected locally or elsewhere before coming into the county. If confirmed, they would be the first cases of the mosquito-borne virus reported in Cameron County this season.

Hidalgo County health officials confirmed three West Nile cases about a month ago. All three of the patients had traveled to the county from other areas. The officials also identified four cases of dengue fever. All were also travel-related.

Valley health officials are reminding property owners to get rid of any standing water sources where mosquitoes can easily breed. They’re also urging residents to take measures to keep from being bit when outside after dark.