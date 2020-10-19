West Nile Virus Confirmed In Hidalgo County

West Nile virus has shown up in Hidalgo County. County health officials have confirmed three cases of the mosquito-spread disease. Two of the patients are from Mercedes and one is from Weslaco.

Health officials aren’t disclosing their symptoms, but they say people who’ve been bitten by a mosquito should watch for a developing fever, headache, and neck stiffness. Health experts say most people bitten by a West Nile-carrying mosquito don’t feel any symptoms, but the virus can be serious and sometimes fatal for patients with weakened immune systems.

The presence of West Nile virus has prompted health officials to remind everyone to apply mosquito repellent, and wear long-sleeve shirts and long pants if you’re outside for an extended time, and also to get rid of standing water around your home or business.