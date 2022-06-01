West Promises Ukraine More, Better Arms To Fend Off Russia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers his speech during a session of the German parliament Bundestag at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

(AP) — Western nations promised more and more advanced arms to bolster Ukraine’s defense as its troops battled a grinding Russian offensive that was closing in on capturing a key city in the east. Germany said Wednesday it will supply Ukraine with modern anti-aircraft missiles and radar systems.

The U.S. will unveil a new weapons package later in the day that will include high-tech, medium-range rocket systems. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told lawmakers that the IRIS-T SLM missiles it will send are “the most modern air defense system that Germany has.”

Western arms have been critical to Ukraine’s success in stymieing Russia’s much larger and better equipped military.