West, Russia Mull Nuclear Steps In A ‘more dangerous’ World

FILE - Ukrainian soldiers stand amid destroyed Russian armor vehicles in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine March 31, 2022. Russian forces shelled Kyiv suburbs, two days after the Kremlin announced it would significantly scale back operations near both the capital and the northern city of Chernihiv to increase trust between the two sides. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File)

(AP) — Russia’s assault on Ukraine and its veiled threats of using nuclear arms have policymakers past and present thinking the unthinkable: How should the West respond to a Russian battlefield explosion of a nuclear bomb?

The default U.S. policy answer is with discipline and restraint. Rose Gottemoeller, a former NATO deputy secretary-general, suggests the West could respond by stepping up sanctions and isolation for Russia. But no one can count on calm minds to prevail in such an unprecedented moment.

Demands would be great for tough retaliation — the kind that can be done with nuclear-loaded missiles capable of moving faster than the speed of sound.