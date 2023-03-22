West Texas A&M President Cancels Drag Show, Students Outraged

Students at West Texas A-and-M are voicing outrage after the university’s president canceled a charity drag show on campus. Doctor Walter Wendler called the show off earlier this week, claiming that drag performances are divisive and degrade women.

West Texas A-and-M students supporting the show have held on-campus protests against Wendler’s decision, and say he has violated university policy. The cancellation comes as the Texas Legislature discusses bills that would restrict drag shows in the state.