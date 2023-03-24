West Texas A&M Students File Lawsuit Over Drag Show Cancellation

An LGBTQ student group at West Texas A-and-M University is suing the school’s president over his decision to cancel a charity drag show.

The lawsuit says Doctor Walter Wendler violated the group’s First Amendment rights when he called the show off earlier this week. Wendler claimed drag shows degrade women and compared them to blackface.

The students are asking the court to block the university outside of Amarillo from stopping the show and prevent them from cancelling similar events in the future.