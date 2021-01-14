West Texas Flower Shop Owner Charged In Capitol Riot

Jenny Cudd, front, a flower shop owner and former Midland mayoral candidate, and Eliel Rosa, rear, leave the federal courthouse in Midland, Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The FBI arrested Cudd and Rosa on Wednesday in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S Capitol. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

(AP) — Federal officials say a West Texas flower shop owner who posted a video on Facebook bragging about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office being broken into during the U.S. Capitol riot last week has been arrested.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Antonio says the FBI arrested Jenny Cudd and another Midland resident, Eliel Rosa, on Wednesday. They appeared in court Wednesday and each is charged with entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.

Cudd has told The Associated Press she didn’t personally go into Pelosi’s office and that she didn’t do anything violent or destroy any property.