West Texas Quake Felt In San Antonio

No damage is reported after a West Texas earthquake made itself felt in San Antonio on Wednesday afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 5-point-4 magnitude quake happened about 3:30 p.m. near Mentone, Texas, about 350 miles northwest of San Antonio.

Residents of high-rise buildings near downtown San Antonio felt the tremor when it hit town. Students at San Antonio College evacuated the Moody Center when they felt the building shake. School officials canceled classes for the rest of the day.