West Virginia Advances School Mandate On ‘In God We Trust’

(AP) — Public schools in West Virginia may soon be required to display the phrase “In God We Trust” in every building if a bill passed by the state Senate on Monday becomes law.

Bill sponsor Republican Sen. Mike Azinger says he wants to give kids in schools something to look up to. The bill requires that the motto be placed in a “conspicuous place” in each school building.

It can be displayed on a poster or in a frame, which must be purchased by donation and contain images of the national and state flags. The display can’t depict any other words, images or information. The bill now heads to the House.