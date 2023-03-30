West Virginia Governor Signs Ban On Gender-Affirming Care

FILE - West Virginia University students El Didden, Lia Farrell and Bri Caison demonstrate medical procedures needed for hormone replacement therapy on March 8, 2023, in Morgantown, W.Va. West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, signed a bill banning gender-affirming care for minors, joining at least 10 other states that have enacted laws restricting or outlawing medically supported treatments for transgender youth.(AP Photo/Kathleen Batten, File)

(AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has signed a bill banning gender-affirming care for minors. With the Republican’s approval, West Virginia joins at least 10 other states that have enacted laws restricting treatments for transgender youth. The bill outlaws minors from being prescribed hormone therapy and fully reversible puberty blockers. It also bars minors from receiving gender-affirming surgery, something physicians say doesn’t even happen in West Virginia. Unlike measures in other states, however, West Virginia’s law contains a unique exemption. It permits doctors to prescribe medical therapy if a teenager is considered at risk for self-harm or suicide.