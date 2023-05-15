Westchester Hasn’t Receive Migrants Yet Want To Set Up Field Court

Westchester County say asylum seekers have yet to arrive in any part of the county. County Executive George Latimer says if any migrants arrive, they want to set up a satellite immigration court.

He says these field courts should be set up to process new arrivals for all counties, including Rockland, Orange, Putnam, Ulster, and Dutchess. Latimer is also calling on Washington DC to recruit additional immigration judges to ensure migrants can have their cases heard in a timely manner.

He says he doesn’t want people to be in temporary housing for months or years at a time while their cases are being reviewed.