Western Balkan Countries To Tighten Virus Rules Amid Surge

A medical worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered to a patient in the capital Sarajevo, Bosnia, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Vaccinations started from a batch of 10,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines donated by neighboring Serbia. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic)

(AP) — Several Balkan countries have announced tightening of measures against the coronavirus as they struggle to counter a surge in infections. Doctors across the region are warning that hospitals have been filling up rapidly, and urge respect of anti-virus rules already in place.

In Bosnia’s capital Sarajevo, medical staff on Wednesday received first vaccines, while Serbia’s government launched a campaign to further boost an already massive vaccination effort. Small Montenegro said it may ask the European Union to send in medical staff to help if the situation further worsens.