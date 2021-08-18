NATIONAL

Wet And Unwelcome, Fred Spawns Twisters And Flooding In US

By 46 views
0
In a downpour, an SUV driver makes their way down Alligator Drive in Alligator Point, Fla., as waves crash onto the road during Tropical Storm Fred, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via AP)

(AP) — Tropical Depression Fred has weakened to a depression and spawned several apparent tornadoes in Georgia as it dumps heavy rains into the Appalachian mountains. It’s on a path that could cause flash floods into upstate New York. Thousands were without power in the Florida Panhandle, where it came ashore as a tropical storm on Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service spotted three likely twisters, and said severe thunderstorms could unleash mudslides in mountainous areas of Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia. The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Grace has moved west of Haiti and could become a hurricane as it moves through the Caribbean toward Mexico.

 

Uzbekistan Not Keen To Admit Afghan Refugees Fleeing Taliban

Previous article

Afghanistan’s Karzai Meets Senior Faction Leader

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL