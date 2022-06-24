‘We’ve done our part’: End Of Roe Brings Answer To Prayer

Tanya Britton prays before lunch as a sign memorializing babies aborted in the United States hangs on a chair in her kitchen in Tupelo, Miss., Tuesday, May 24, 2022. "Whatever I do, let it be for the end of abortion," 70-year-old Britton prays. "Let it be that one child be saved today. Let it be that Roe v. Wade be overturned." (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Tanya Britton prays before lunch as a sign memorializing babies aborted in the United States hangs on a chair in her kitchen in Tupelo, Miss., Tuesday, May 24, 2022. "Whatever I do, let it be for the end of abortion," 70-year-old Britton prays. "Let it be that one child be saved today. Let it be that Roe v. Wade be overturned." (AP Photo/David Goldman)

(AP) — Millions of people who’ve been immersed in the anti-abortion movement for the past half-century are rejoicing after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Among them is 70-year-old Tanya Britton of Tupelo, Mississippi, who came to see her own abortion as a teenager as wrong and spent decades hoisting signs outside of clinics, cajoling lawmakers at the statehouse and spreading her anti-abortion gospel to anyone who’d listen. She sees the court’s action as the answer to decades of prayers.

Around the country, many others mourned the decision, seeing it as one that robs a basic human right, inordinately affects poor people, and could lead to needless deaths of desperate women.