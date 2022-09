President Biden once again said the U.S. would send troops to defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion. And once again, the White House is walking back those comments.

Biden told 60 Minutes on Sunday troops would be deployed. After the interview, the White House told the producers that, for now, the U.S. is only pledging military equipment. It’s the fourth time the White House has had to clarify Biden’s comments about Taiwan in the past 13 months.