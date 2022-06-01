WH Announces Third And Fourth Operation Fly Formula Missions

The U.S. will have more shipments of baby formula come over from the United Kingdom and Australia. President Biden announced the third Operation Fly Formula mission to transport formula to several airports across the nation over three weeks from London. These flights are donated from United Airlines.

The White House says they’ll contain over 300-thousand pounds of formula. That was followed by another announcement that shipments from Melbourne, Australia to Pennsylvania and California would arrive next week. The Australia shipment will include 380-thousand pounds of formula.