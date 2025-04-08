WH: China Missed Deadline, Will Impose 104% Tariff

Pedestrians and office buildings are reflected on a brokerage house's window as an electronic board displays shares trading index, in Beijing, Monday, April 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Stocks are now sharply lower on Wall Street as the closing bell approaches and uncertainty remains around tariffs.

The White House says it will impose an 104-percent tariff across every Chinese import starting tomorrow. That’s according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. It comes after China announced retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. with Trump promising to raise duties against the country if they didn’t remove the tariffs.

Leavitt said China is making a mistake and added Trump has a spine of steel that will not break. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 13-hundred points at times, before shifting lower.