WH Comments After President Trump Undergoes Vascular Testing

President Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a mild but chronic condition common in people over the age of 70. The President underwent vascular testing after experiencing swelling in his legs, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

The issue made news recently after pictures circulated of Trump’s swollen legs at the FIFA Club World Cup. His condition, while “benign,” makes it difficult for the legs to deliver blood back to the heart.

In her comments Thursday, Leavitt also spoke about pictures online that show bruising on Trump’s hands and said its due to frequent handshaking and an aspirin regimen to protect heart health.