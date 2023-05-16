WH: Debt Meeting ‘Productive’ And ‘Direct’

The White House says Tuesday’s meeting with congressional leaders over raising the debt ceiling was “productive ” and “direct.” A statement notes President Biden remains optimistic about reaching a “responsible, bipartisan budget agreement” if both sides negotiate in good faith.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was among those who joined Biden in the Oval Office. He said while the two sides remain far apart, a deal could be reached by the end of the week. Congress needs to pass a debt limit increase by June 1st or risk a default. Republicans are demanding spending cuts in exchange for their votes to increase the limit.