The White House is standing by its goal to re-open schools in the first 100 days of the Biden administration.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday they aim to return to in-person instruction at least one day a week. She is continuing that message today, saying the administration would like to open schools quickly and safely. She said students need to be in classes five days a week, but it’s necessary for everyone involved to be safe as students return to campuses nationwide.