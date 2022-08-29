WH Denies U.S. Embassy Personnel Evacuating From Iraq

The White House is denying reports U.S. Embassy personnel in Iraq are being evacuated after violent clashes in Baghdad.

White House official John Kirby said the administration is concerned about the growing violence in Iraq, but swatted down earlier reports that U.S. personnel were being airlifted out. This comes after a prominent Shiite cleric announced today he’s stepping down from politics.

There’s video circulating of the cleric’s supporters storming the Iraqi government palace. The Iraqi military has announced a national curfew.