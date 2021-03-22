WH Deploys Team To Guatemala, Mexico To Discuss Illegal Immigration To U.S.

Mexican immigration agents review the identifications of Guatemalan women at an access point to the Suchiate River, the natural border between Guatemala and Mexico, near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Mexico sent hundreds of immigration agents, police and National Guard to its southern border to launch an operation to crack down on migrant smuggling. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

The White House is sending a diplomatic team to Guatemala and Mexico to talk about immigration to the U.S. Press Secretary Jen Psaki said they will be discussing what is prompting the mass-migration toward the U.S.

Psaki emphasized that “This is not the time to come” to America, saying “Our borders are not open.” Psaki said parents shouldn’t allow unaccompanied children on dangerous treks to the southern border. She also mentioned a U.S. radio and social media campaign that’s spreading the message throughout Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.