File photo: President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

President Trump has reportedly considered invoking the Insurrection Act to quell anti-ICE protests in Minnesota.

The Insurrection Act would give Trump the authority to federalize the National Guard to suppress a rebellion on U.S.soil. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday that only Trump could say what would be his “tipping point” to declare an insurrection.

Anti-ICE protests have been growing in the Minneapolis area since the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent earlier this month.

Illegal Charged With Damaging Government Property For Ramming ICE Vehicles

Previous article

Venezuela’s Machado Gives Trump Peace Prize

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL