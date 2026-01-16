President Trump has reportedly considered invoking the Insurrection Act to quell anti-ICE protests in Minnesota.

The Insurrection Act would give Trump the authority to federalize the National Guard to suppress a rebellion on U.S.soil. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday that only Trump could say what would be his “tipping point” to declare an insurrection.

Anti-ICE protests have been growing in the Minneapolis area since the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent earlier this month.