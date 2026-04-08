The White House is calling on Iran to open up the Strait of Hormuz. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday reports about Iran closing the strait in response to Israeli strikes in Lebanon are “false,” then also called for the strait to be reopened “immediately.”

She added that peace negotiations would continue with Iran so long as the Strait of Hormuz remains open.” She said messages are being “relayed” to President Trump privately that the strait is open, but Leavitt would not say who is sending that message. Leavitt said Lebanon is not part of the cease-fire agreement.