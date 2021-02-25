WH On Opening Migrant Processing Center For Children

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, migrant teens line up for a class at a "tender-age" facility for babies, children and teens, in Texas' Rio Grande Valley, in San Benito, Texas. With its long-term facilities for immigrant children nearly full, the Biden administration is working to expedite the release of children to their relatives in the U.S. The U.S. Health and Human Services on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, authorized operators of long-term facilities to pay for some of the children's flights and transportation to the homes of their sponsors. (AP Photo/Eric Gay File)
The White House is defending its decision to open a facility in Texas to house migrant children who crossed the U.S. border without their parents. Press Secretary Jen Psaki [[ SAH-kee ]] says the “revamped” temporary facility in Carrizo Springs will include medical support and teachers. The goal is to transfer children to this expanded facility until they can be vetted and placed with a family. The facility is capable of holding up to 700 migrant children, but it’s unclear how long the administration plans to keep it open.