WH On Opening Migrant Processing Center For Children

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, migrant teens line up for a class at a "tender-age" facility for babies, children and teens, in Texas' Rio Grande Valley, in San Benito, Texas. With its long-term facilities for immigrant children nearly full, the Biden administration is working to expedite the release of children to their relatives in the U.S. The U.S. Health and Human Services on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, authorized operators of long-term facilities to pay for some of the children's flights and transportation to the homes of their sponsors. (AP Photo/Eric Gay File)