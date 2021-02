President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, meets with business leaders to discuss a coronavirus relief package in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The White House is continuing to lobby for the passage of President Biden’s COVID-19 rescue plan. Press Secretary Jen Psaki said multiple business leaders and experts believe the proposal will help the economy recover faster than current forecasts.

Psaki repeated that Americans need the help through stimulus checks and other means now. It comes after both chambers have approved measures that will make passing COVID-19 relief possible with just a majority vote.