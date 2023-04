The Biden administration is laying out plans to disrupt the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. The plan includes issuing sanctions to financially cripple illegal drug syndicates in Mexico and ramping up efforts to target money laundering activity related to drug trafficking.

The White house is also calling on Congress to permanently classify fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I drugs. More than 70-thousand Americans died in 2021 from fentanyl overdoses.