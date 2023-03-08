WH Speaks On Carlson Capitol Riot Segment

FILE - Rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

FILE - Rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

The White House is condemning Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s depiction of the attack on the Capitol.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the administration agrees with a bipartisan group of lawmakers who criticized Carlson for downplaying the riot this week. She said the White House agrees with Fox News’ own attorneys and executives who have said in multiple courts of law that Carlson isn’t credible.

Carlson this week released security footage given to him exclusively by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and argued only a small number of people illegally entered the Capitol during the riot.