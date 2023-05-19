WH: ‘Steady Progress’ On Debt Talks Amid Biden’s Japan Trip

The White House says there’s been “steady progress” on debt ceiling talks. An official said late Thursday that President Biden was updated on negotiations between his administration and lawmakers amid his G-7 visit to Japan. This comes after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said earlier Thursday that he could “see the path” to an agreement.

Congress needs to raise the limit to avoid a potential default as soon as June 1st. Republicans are demanding spending cuts in exchange for their votes to increase the nation’s borrowing limit.