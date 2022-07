FILE - President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One, July 20, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

FILE - President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One, July 20, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

The White House is updating the public on President Biden’s health as he recovers from COVID. Officials say President Biden has a runny nose, a cough, and some fatigue.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the President is being treated with the antiviral drug Paxlovid. White House COVID response leader Doctor Ashish Jha said the President ate his breakfast and lunch today. There are concerns about the President’s age, as he’s 79.