What Biden Can And Can’t Get From An Evenly Divided Senate

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2020, file photo Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee hold a news conference after boycotting the vote by the Republican-led panel to advance the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to sit on the Supreme Court at the Capitol in Washington. Schumer, will be majority leader once the two new Georgia senators and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are all sworn into office, and will have the opportunity to bring legislation to the floor and force votes. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(AP) — So what does a 50-50 Senate get President-elect Joe Biden? The unexpected new balance of power giving Democrats only the barest control of Congress has immediate consequences for the president-elect, including easy confirmation of his Cabinet. But it offers only modest hope for his ambitious legislative agenda. Republicans will remain poised to block most of Biden’s proposals, just as they thwarted much of President Barack Obama’s efforts on Capitol Hill. But 50/50 control permits action on special legislation that can’t be filibustered. Momentum for the popular parts of COVID-19 relief could easily propel an early aid bill into law.

 

