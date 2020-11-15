NATIONAL

What Mandate? Biden’s Agenda Faces A Divided Congress

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020, file photo sunlight shines on the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington. President-elect Joe Biden wants to “restore the soul of America.” First, he'll need to fix a broken and divided Congress. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(AP) — Joe Biden says he wants to “restore the soul of America.” But first the president-elect will need to fix a broken Congress. Biden is rushing headlong into a legislative branch that’s been ground down by partisanship, name-calling and, now, a refusal by some to acknowledge the Democrat’s win over President Donald Trump. At a time when the country needs a functioning government to confront the COVID-19 crisis, the teetering economy and racial injustice, Washington is being challenged by the next president to do better. Democrats want to push ahead with his agenda. But emboldened Republicans, after a stronger than expected election night, see their own mandate to serve as a block on a Biden agenda.

 

