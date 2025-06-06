What To Know About Fatal Shooting Of ‘King Of The Hill’ Actor Jonathan Joss As Co-Stars Pay Tribute

(AP) — While it remains unclear what prompted the fatal shooting of Jonathan Joss, a Native American voice actor best known for his work on the animated television series “King of the Hill,” police say they are looking into whether his sexual orientation played a role in his death.

Joss’ husband has claimed the person who killed the actor yelled “violent homophobic slurs” before opening fire.

Initially, San Antonio police said they found “no evidence whatsoever to indicate that Mr. Joss’ murder was related to his sexual orientation.”

But on Thursday, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus walked back that statement, saying it had been made prematurely and whether Joss’ sexual orientation played a role in the shooting “is part of the investigation.”

Since Joss’ killing, friends, actors Joss worked with and fans have honored the actor’s memory with tributes and fond remembrances.

Here’s what to know about Joss, his career and his shooting:

Who was Joss?

Joss, 59, grew up in San Antonio and graduated from the communications and theater program at Our Lady of the Lake University in 1990.

Joss was best known as the voice of John Redcorn, a Native American character on the popular “King of the Hill” animated series, which ran for 13 seasons from 1997 to 2008. A reboot of the show, which Joss had already worked on, is set to start in August.

Joss also had a recurring role on the television show “Parks and Recreation,” playing Chief Ken Hotate. He appeared in two episodes of the series “Tulsa King” in 2022.

What was happening with Joss in the months before his death?

Joss’ childhood home, where he still lived, burned down in January. He lost all his belongings, and his three dogs were killed in the blaze. A GoFundMe account had been set up to help Joss and his husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, get back on their feet.

“We may have lost our home, but not our hope. We’re moving forward with love, humor, and a little elbow grease … and we’re incredibly grateful for every ounce of support,” Joss said in a May 14 Facebook post in which he indicated he was in Los Angeles looking for a new home.

By the end of May, Joss was back in Texas, and on Saturday, he took part in a live music performance in Austin, located about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of San Antonio.

Who is accused of fatally shooting Joss?

Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez, 56, is accused by police of confronting Joss and his husband as they were checking their mail at the burned-down home Sunday night.

In a statement, de Gonzales alleged that when Ceja Alvarez opened fire, Joss pushed his husband out of the way and saved his life.

Ceja Alvarez was charged with murder. He is free on a $200,000 bond.

Ceja Alvarez’s attorney, Alfonso Otero, asked the public to withhold judgment in the case until all the evidence is reviewed by prosecutors.

“Mr. Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez maintains his innocence and categorically denies any accusations and statements made against him by individuals and the media. We have confidence and trust that the judicial process will be fair to all parties involved and request everyone to respect Mr. Ceja and his family’s right to privacy and his constitutional right to a fair trial,” Otero said in a statement released late Friday.

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said it was premature to decide if Joss’ shooting was a hate crime, which under Texas law would be handled — if there’s a conviction — as an enhancement during sentencing and not as a separate charge.

“We’ll certainly keep our options open when the case is filed with us … I’m not closing the door on the possibility of alleging hate crime as an enhancement in this case,” Gonzales said during a news conference on Thursday.

Robert Rios, a friend of Joss’, told TV station KSAT that Joss and Ceja Alvarez were neighbors and the two had argued for years.

McManus said police had been called to Joss’ home and his neighborhood about 70 times over the past two years related to “neighborhood type disturbances” and that sometimes Joss made those calls and at other times neighbors had called to report Joss.

How is Joss being remembered by friends, actors?

Actor Chris Pratt, who worked with Joss on “Parks and Recreation,” fondly remembered the actor in an Instagram story on Monday. Both actors had also appeared in the 2016 remake of “The Magnificent Seven.”

“Damn. RIP Jonathan. Always such a kind dude,” Pratt wrote. “Sad to see. Prayers up. Hug your loved ones.”

In a Facebook post, San Antonio-based Our Lady of the Lake University, Joss’ alma mater, called him “a trailblazer in his field. His work and advocacy have left a lasting impact, and his legacy will continue to inspire.”

“His voice will be missed at King of the Hill, and we extend our deepest condolences to Jonathan’s friends and family,” the show’s creators and producers — Mike Judge, Greg Daniels and Saladin Patterson — said in a statement on the animated series’ Instagram page.

