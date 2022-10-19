What We Know About The Raleigh Shooting Victims

Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood entrance sign becomes a makeshift memorial Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, following Thursday's mass shooting in the neighborhood and on the nearby Neuse River greenway trail. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)

Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood entrance sign becomes a makeshift memorial Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, following Thursday's mass shooting in the neighborhood and on the nearby Neuse River greenway trail. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)

(AP) — Details about the five people killed in a mass shooting in North Carolina are continuing to trickle out. Among those who died Thursday in Raleigh was an avid runner and the mother of three boys. Another victim was the “rock” of her family and had known everyone in the neighborhood.

A third woman who died was a Navy veteran whose wedding was two weeks away. The shooting also cut short the lives of a Raleigh police officer and a 16-year-old whose parents say was the brother of the teen shooter.

Police say a 15-year-old boy opened fire in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood and along the nearby Neuse River Greenway. Two people were also wounded.