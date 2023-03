There is big news for anyone that feels guilty after eating Whataburger. A new study from gambling-dot-com says the Texas icon has the healthiest cheeseburger among popular fast food restaurants.

The website looked at the fat, sugar, sodium, and calories of several well-known burgers, and found the Whataburger with cheese was the healthiest out of all of the options. In-and-Out’s cheeseburger came in second place followed by Checkers’ Checkerburger with cheese in third.