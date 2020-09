Whataburger is introducing a new Yeti mini-tumbler to go with its larger models.

The Whataburger Yeti Lowball holds 10-ounces of hot or cold drinks, and maintains their temperature with double-wall vacuum insulation. It joins the lineup of the 30-ounce, which is shaped like a Whataburger fountain drink cup, and the 20-ounce unit.

The new model is decorated with the burger chain’s orange and white stripes. It sells for 29-99 at Whataburger’s online store.