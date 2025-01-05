Whataburger Turns 75 In 2025

Whataburger is turning 75 in 2025. The iconic Texas burger chain is debuting new menu items and bringing back old beloved ones to celebrate the anniversary.

Customers will again be able to enjoy the Monterey Melt and the Chicken Fajita Taco. The chain is also introducing the Mexican Hot Chocolate Coffee and the Mexican Hot Chocolate Shake. It’s also launching the “75 Stories for 75 Years” site, where customers can buy new merch and collectibles.

These products are available as part of a deal that costs 19 dollars and 50 cents, in honor of the year the restaurant was founded.