What’s Left As Jan. 6 Panel Sprints To Year-End Finish

FILE - A video of President Donald Trump recording a statement on Jan. 7, 2021, is played, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, July 21, 2022. The House Jan. 6 committee is eyeing a close to its work and a final report laying out its findings about the U.S. Capitol insurrection by the end of the year. But the investigation is not over. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is eyeing a close to its work and a final report laying out its findings about the U.S. Capitol insurrection by the end of the year. But the investigation is not over.

The committee has already revealed much of its investigative work at eight hearings over the summer, but lawmakers say there is more to come. The panel of seven Democrats and two Republicans interviewed witnesses through all of August, and they are planning at least one additional hearing this month. The panel is also planning to issue a final report by the end of December.