What’s Left As Jan. 6 Panel Sprints To Year-End Finish

(AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is eyeing a close to its work and a final report laying out its findings about the U.S. Capitol insurrection by the end of the year. But the investigation is not over.
The committee has already revealed much of its investigative work at eight hearings over the summer, but lawmakers say there is more to come. The panel of seven Democrats and two Republicans interviewed witnesses through all of August, and they are planning at least one additional hearing this month. The panel is also planning to issue a final report by the end of December.